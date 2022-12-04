UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 345,095 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,254,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345,095 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $177,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 144,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after buying an additional 9,079 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth approximately $312,000. Greenfield Savings Bank bought a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 238,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $47.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.19. The stock has a market cap of $85.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MO. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

