UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 15,134 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,570,915 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 15,134 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $214,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Trust Co lifted its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,108,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,565 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,355,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,302,657,000 after purchasing an additional 276,392 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,065,627,000 after purchasing an additional 887,382 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,447,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Boeing by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,866,925,000 after purchasing an additional 913,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Monday, November 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Boeing in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.82.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BA opened at $182.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.87. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $229.67. The firm has a market cap of $108.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 1.50.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($6.25). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

