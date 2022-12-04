UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 101,387 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,518,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 101,387 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.38% of Eaton worth $191,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 105.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 87.8% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of ETN stock opened at $163.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.23. The company has a market cap of $64.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.17. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $174.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. Equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.64%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.67.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.