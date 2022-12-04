UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 966,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,511 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.47% of Hershey worth $207,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hershey by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after buying an additional 216,715 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hershey by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,432,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,840,000 after buying an additional 113,504 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,671,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,931,000 after buying an additional 611,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Hershey by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,241,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,580,000 after buying an additional 644,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Hershey by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,477,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,117,000 after buying an additional 584,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Up 1.2 %

HSY opened at $234.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.35. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $177.74 and a 12 month high of $241.45.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hershey from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $3,161,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,839,332.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total transaction of $339,927.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,884.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $3,161,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,839,332.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,574 shares of company stock valued at $12,446,698. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hershey Company Profile



The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.



