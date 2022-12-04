UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 991,601 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 54,188 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.38% of FedEx worth $224,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDX. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in FedEx by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,468 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in FedEx by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 131,566 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,443,000 after purchasing an additional 13,203 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in FedEx by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in FedEx by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,212 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on FDX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Loop Capital lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $339.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FedEx from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens decreased their target price on FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on FedEx from $243.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.24.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $181.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $266.79. The company has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.97%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

