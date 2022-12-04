UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $235.70 Million Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,483,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 154,974 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $235,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.55.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

NYSE:SPG opened at $119.34 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $165.83. The firm has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.74 and its 200-day moving average is $104.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $1.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.86%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

