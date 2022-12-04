UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $204.31 Million Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,960,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,756 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.51% of Capital One Financial worth $204,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rock Creek Group LP grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on COF. StockNews.com began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.50.
COF opened at $97.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.60. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $90.27 and a twelve month high of $162.40.
Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.83). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
