UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $197.74 Million Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,411,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,293 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $197,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 489.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 42,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 35,420 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 61,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 22,612 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $335,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,681.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.73.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $106.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.38. The company has a market cap of $50.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $68.57 and a 12 month high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 20.02 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.75%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

