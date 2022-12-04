Truist Financial Cuts Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target to $68.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EQR. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Equity Residential stock opened at $64.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.54 and its 200-day moving average is $70.50. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $59.32 and a fifty-two week high of $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,792,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,240,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,925 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 323.0% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,825,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,468 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 369.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,025,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,884 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,697,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,188,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,962,000. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

