Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Exane BNP Paribas currently has €15.00 ($15.46) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Traton in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

Get Traton alerts:

Traton Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of TRATF opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.72. Traton has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $27.20.

About Traton

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates in Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Traton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.