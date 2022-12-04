TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research reduced their price target on TransAct Technologies from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

TransAct Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ TACT opened at $6.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.85 million, a P/E ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.86. TransAct Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $11.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransAct Technologies

In other TransAct Technologies news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 32,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $117,624.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,034,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,775,435.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have acquired 98,238 shares of company stock worth $400,475 in the last three months. 20.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TACT. 325 Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. 325 Capital LLC now owns 1,011,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after acquiring an additional 61,909 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in TransAct Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $3,910,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in TransAct Technologies by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 148,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TransAct Technologies



TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

Featured Stories

