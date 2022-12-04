Towle & Co Increases Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Towle & Co lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 520,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 108,410 shares during the period. Alaska Air Group accounts for approximately 3.3% of Towle & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Towle & Co owned approximately 0.41% of Alaska Air Group worth $20,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 157.8% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,569,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,874,000 after purchasing an additional 45,232 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 60.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

ALK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Melius began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.30.

ALK traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.70. 1,020,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,314. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.02. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.75 and a beta of 1.43. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.19 and a fifty-two week high of $61.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business’s revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,254.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

