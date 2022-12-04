Tower Wealth Partners Inc. Has $643,000 Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,251 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 0.9% of Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,372,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,538 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,009,284 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,580,442,000 after buying an additional 1,886,128 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,273,691 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,829,129,000 after buying an additional 1,482,338 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,018,008 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,069,002,000 after buying an additional 1,328,237 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,449,306 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,759,043,000 after buying an additional 1,262,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.2 %

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $536.16. 2,346,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,614,287. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $526.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $518.09. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.17 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.11.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

