Tower Wealth Partners Inc. Has $515,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 0.7% of Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 134,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,510,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,087,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.84.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CVX traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $181.03. 6,852,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,151,011. The firm has a market cap of $350.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.73 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

