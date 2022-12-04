Tower Wealth Partners Inc. Has $16.41 Million Stock Holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV)

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 447,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,709 shares during the quarter. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF comprises approximately 21.8% of Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. owned approximately 13.76% of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF worth $16,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VSMV. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 34.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at $221,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.01. 1,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,459. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $34.52 and a 1 year high of $42.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%.

