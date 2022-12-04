Torah Network (VP) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $454,582.49

Torah Network (VP) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One Torah Network token can currently be purchased for about $8.45 or 0.00049849 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Torah Network has a market capitalization of $56.13 million and approximately $454,582.49 worth of Torah Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Torah Network has traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,054.00 or 0.06232974 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.20 or 0.00497953 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,076.75 or 0.30022054 BTC.

About Torah Network

Torah Network’s launch date was November 9th, 2021. Torah Network’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,638,670 tokens. The official website for Torah Network is torah.ink/index.html. Torah Network’s official message board is medium.com/@torahnetwork/torah-vortex-node-deployment-tutorial-da457c7679b8. Torah Network’s official Twitter account is @torah1network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Torah Network (VP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Torah Network has a current supply of 90,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Torah Network is 7.80546919 USD and is up 7.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $408,961.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://torah.ink/index.html.”

