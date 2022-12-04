TheStreet Lowers Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) to D

TheStreet downgraded shares of Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Genasys from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday.
Genasys Stock Performance
Shares of GNSS opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.14. Genasys has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.48.
Institutional Trading of Genasys
About Genasys
Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.
