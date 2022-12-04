TheStreet Lowers Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) to D

TheStreet downgraded shares of Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Genasys from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday.

Genasys Stock Performance

Shares of GNSS opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.14. Genasys has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional Trading of Genasys

About Genasys

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNSS. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Genasys by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 234,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genasys by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 10,178 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Genasys by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 9,460 shares in the last quarter. Mak Capital One LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genasys in the first quarter valued at $1,320,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genasys by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 41.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

