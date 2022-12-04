The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537,000 shares during the last quarter. Continental Grain Co. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,216,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,551,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2,104.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,518,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Shares of KHC opened at $39.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.77. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.71 and its 200-day moving average is $37.21.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.27%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

