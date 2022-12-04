The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 397,400 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the October 31st total of 457,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com lowered The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.
The Hackett Group Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HCKT traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.21. The stock had a trading volume of 383,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,857. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.40. The Hackett Group has a one year low of $16.92 and a one year high of $24.78. The company has a market capitalization of $735.76 million, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.76.
The Hackett Group Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hackett Group
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCKT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,671,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,344,000 after purchasing an additional 156,048 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the third quarter worth $2,522,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 2,061.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 136,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 129,900 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 640,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,762,000 after acquiring an additional 124,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,798,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,860,000 after acquiring an additional 114,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.
The Hackett Group Company Profile
The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Hackett Group (HCKT)
