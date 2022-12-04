The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 397,400 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the October 31st total of 457,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

The Hackett Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HCKT traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.21. The stock had a trading volume of 383,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,857. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.40. The Hackett Group has a one year low of $16.92 and a one year high of $24.78. The company has a market capitalization of $735.76 million, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.76.

The Hackett Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hackett Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCKT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,671,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,344,000 after purchasing an additional 156,048 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the third quarter worth $2,522,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 2,061.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 136,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 129,900 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 640,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,762,000 after acquiring an additional 124,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,798,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,860,000 after acquiring an additional 114,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.