The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Short Interest Up 14.0% in November

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the October 31st total of 3,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $830,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 81,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 17,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EL. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $313.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler set a $245.00 price objective on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.41.

Shares of EL traded up $7.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $239.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,002,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,243. The company’s 50-day moving average is $216.28 and its 200 day moving average is $241.37. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $186.47 and a 12-month high of $374.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $85.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.07%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

