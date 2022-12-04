The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Bramshill Investments LLC

Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 218.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,847 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares during the quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newport Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,108,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,565 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,355,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,302,657,000 after acquiring an additional 276,392 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,065,627,000 after acquiring an additional 887,382 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,447,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,349 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Boeing by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,866,925,000 after acquiring an additional 913,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $7.09 on Friday, hitting $182.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,563,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,223,989. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $229.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.87. The company has a market capitalization of $108.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 1.50.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($6.25). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on BA. Wolfe Research began coverage on Boeing in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.82.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

