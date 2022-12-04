The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$81.86.

BNS has been the subject of several research reports. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$86.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$83.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

TSE:BNS opened at C$68.94 on Friday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of C$63.19 and a 12 month high of C$95.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$67.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$73.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$82.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.56%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

