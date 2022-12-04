The AZEK Company Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:AZEK)

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for AZEK in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 29th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for AZEK’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AZEK’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $304.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.91 million. AZEK had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AZEK from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. B. Riley dropped their price target on AZEK from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on AZEK from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on AZEK from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on AZEK from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.28.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $20.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.56 and a 200-day moving average of $18.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.71. AZEK has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $46.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Institutional Trading of AZEK

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in AZEK by 4.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in AZEK in the third quarter valued at approximately $522,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AZEK by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,681,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,949,000 after acquiring an additional 21,306 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in AZEK in the third quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in AZEK by 40.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 239,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 69,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

