The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC) Short Interest Down 18.2% in November

The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the October 31st total of 75,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AES

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AES by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 833,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,653,000 after purchasing an additional 12,694 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AES by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,861,000 after acquiring an additional 8,973 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of AES during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES during the 3rd quarter worth $580,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in shares of AES during the 3rd quarter worth $3,519,000.

AES Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE AESC traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.67. 85,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,331. AES has a twelve month low of $79.83 and a twelve month high of $103.97.

AES Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $1.7188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 6.95%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded AES from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

