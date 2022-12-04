TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 62.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,970 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 87,113 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $25,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,485 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 1,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.8 %

TE Connectivity stock opened at $125.78 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $104.76 and a fifty-two week high of $165.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 14.91%. Equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TEL. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $5,321,437.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $5,321,437.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $336,522.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,014.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

