TD (NASDAQ:GLG) vs. 1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB) Head-To-Head Review

TD (NASDAQ:GLG – Get Rating) and 1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

TD has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1st Colonial Bancorp has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of TD shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.8% of 1st Colonial Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of TD shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TD $201.13 million 0.34 -$940,000.00 $0.12 10.33 1st Colonial Bancorp $34.42 million 1.70 $7.26 million $1.63 7.67

This table compares TD and 1st Colonial Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

1st Colonial Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TD. 1st Colonial Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TD and 1st Colonial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TD 2.09% 1.78% 1.58% 1st Colonial Bancorp 22.69% 12.71% 1.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TD and 1st Colonial Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TD 0 0 0 0 N/A 1st Colonial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

1st Colonial Bancorp beats TD on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TD

TD Holdings, Inc. engages in commodities trading and supply chain service businesses in the People's Republic of China. Its commodity trading business engages in purchasing non-ferrous metal products, such as aluminum ingots, copper, silver, and gold from upstream metal and mineral suppliers and then selling to downstream customers. The company's supply chain service business covers a range of commodities, including non-ferrous metals, ferrous metals, coal, metallurgical raw materials, soybean oils, oils, rubber, wood, and various other types of commodities. It serves as a one-stop commodity supply chain service and digital intelligence supply chain platform integrating upstream and downstream enterprises, warehouses, logistics, information, and futures trading. The company was formerly known as Bat Group, Inc. and changed its name to TD Holdings, Inc. in March 2020. TD Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About 1st Colonial Bancorp

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for 1st Colonial Community Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services in New Jersey. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, club accounts, and business and personal checking accounts. It also provides home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, personal and vehicle loans, residential and commercial mortgages, construction loans, business lines of credit, equipment and vehicle financing, real estate loans, working capital line of credit, and business acquisition loans, as well as small business administration loans. In addition, the company offers a range of merchant services comprising remote deposit capture, ACH/wire transfer, night deposit drop, and other merchant services; safe deposit boxes; and coin counting, online and mobile banking, debit card, and ATM services. It operates two branch offices located in Collingswood and Westville, New Jersey; and a loan production office in Haddonfield. 1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

