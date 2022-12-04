TC Energy (TSE:TRP) PT Lowered to C$73.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRP. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays cut their price target on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. CIBC cut their price target on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$65.47.

Shares of TRP stock opened at C$58.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$58.19 billion and a PE ratio of 17.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$59.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$64.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.17. TC Energy has a 52-week low of C$54.60 and a 52-week high of C$74.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.85%.

In other news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.06, for a total value of C$113,855.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,285 shares in the company, valued at C$213,723.74. In other news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.06, for a total value of C$113,855.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,285 shares in the company, valued at C$213,723.74. Also, Director Richard Prior purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$56.14 per share, with a total value of C$61,751.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$762,065.83.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

