Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 8,046.2% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,741 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Sysco in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Sysco by 136.4% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYY opened at $85.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.33. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $69.55 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The company has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.50%.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYY. Argus upped their target price on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

