Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target Raised to $467.00

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $455.00 to $467.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SNPS has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Edward Jones began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $416.00.

Shares of SNPS opened at $348.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.56. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $255.02 and a 1 year high of $391.17. The stock has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a PE ratio of 55.27, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Synopsys declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 119.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 940,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,292,000 after purchasing an additional 511,708 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,533,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,510,386,000 after buying an additional 417,496 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,081,000 after purchasing an additional 353,668 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 983,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,922,000 after purchasing an additional 300,365 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Synopsys by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,352,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,783,090,000 after acquiring an additional 281,929 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

