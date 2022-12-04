Synapse (SYN) Price Up 2.2% Over Last Week

Synapse (SYN) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 4th. Synapse has a total market capitalization of $119.63 million and approximately $762,065.65 worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synapse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00003882 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Synapse has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Synapse

Synapse’s launch date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synapse’s official website is synapseprotocol.com.

Synapse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains. By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

