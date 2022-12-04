Sweat Economy Price Hits $0.0128 on Top Exchanges (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. One Sweat Economy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0128 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Sweat Economy has a total market cap of $44.60 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Sweat Economy Profile

Sweat Economy’s launch date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 21,909,531,732 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,475,593,061 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy.

Sweat Economy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sweat Economy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sweat Economy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

