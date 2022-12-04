Susquehanna Bancshares Boosts Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $44.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Pure Storage from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Pure Storage to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.94.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $29.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.99. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 740.44, a PEG ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.27. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $36.71.

Insider Activity at Pure Storage

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.10. Pure Storage had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $646.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 12,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $381,384.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,420.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pure Storage

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 8,804 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 632.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 57,463 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $381,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Pure Storage by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 262,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after acquiring an additional 16,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.