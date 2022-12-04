SushiSwap Price Hits $1.33 (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. In the last week, SushiSwap has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $169.86 million and $55.39 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SushiSwap token can now be purchased for about $1.33 or 0.00007871 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,542,059 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 tokens. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SushiSwap’s official website is sushi.com.

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap (SUSHI) is an example of an automated market maker (AMM). An increasingly popular tool among cryptocurrency users, AMMs are decentralized exchanges which use smart contracts to create markets for any given pair of tokens.SushiSwap launched in September 2020 as a fork of Uniswap, the AMM which has become synonymous with the decentralized finance (DeFi) movement and associated trading boom in DeFi tokens.SushiSwap aims to diversify the AMM market and also add additional features not previously present on Uniswap, such as increased rewards for network participants via its in-house token, SUSHI.”

