SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) Price Target Raised to $15.00

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Maxim Group from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of SurgePays to $8.75 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

NASDAQ:SURG opened at $7.48 on Thursday. SurgePays has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $7.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average of $5.18. The firm has a market cap of $91.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SurgePays in the third quarter worth about $147,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SurgePays by 131.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SurgePays by 32.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 100,866 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SurgePays in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SurgePays in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. 7.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SurgePays, Inc, a financial technology and telecommunications company, provides services to the underbanked community in the United States. Its blockchain platform utilizes a suite of financial and prepaid products to convert corner stores and bodegas into tech-hubs for underbanked neighborhoods. The company offers voice and SMS text messaging services to subsidized and direct retail prepaid customers, as well as to low-income consumers.

