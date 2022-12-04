SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) Price Target Raised to $15.00

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Maxim Group from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of SurgePays to $8.75 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.
SurgePays Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SURG opened at $7.48 on Thursday. SurgePays has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $7.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average of $5.18. The firm has a market cap of $91.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39.
About SurgePays
SurgePays, Inc, a financial technology and telecommunications company, provides services to the underbanked community in the United States. Its blockchain platform utilizes a suite of financial and prepaid products to convert corner stores and bodegas into tech-hubs for underbanked neighborhoods. The company offers voice and SMS text messaging services to subsidized and direct retail prepaid customers, as well as to low-income consumers.
