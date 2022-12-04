Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Given New C$54.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Suncor Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Shares of SU stock opened at $31.94 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.89. The company has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $42.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.3911 dividend. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

