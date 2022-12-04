Substratum (SUB) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

Substratum (SUB) traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. During the last week, Substratum has traded 36.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a market cap of $329,292.05 and $142.15 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16,960.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00010670 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005897 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036295 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00039985 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005858 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00021329 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00239398 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00081905 USD and is up 10.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $197.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

