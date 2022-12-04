STV Group (LON:STVG) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $277.81

Shares of STV Group plc (LON:STVG – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 277.81 ($3.32) and traded as low as GBX 258.06 ($3.09). STV Group shares last traded at GBX 265 ($3.17), with a volume of 1,653 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of STV Group in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 259.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 277.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,725.00, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £123.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 602.27.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a GBX 3.90 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. STV Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In related news, insider Aki Mandhar bought 2,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 265 ($3.17) per share, for a total transaction of £6,961.55 ($8,328.21).

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

