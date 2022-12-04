Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Raised to $257.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $239.00 to $257.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SYK. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Stryker from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $248.68.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $243.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $280.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,240 shares of company stock valued at $268,425 in the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,795,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,034,850,000 after purchasing an additional 422,828 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,659,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,791,909,000 after acquiring an additional 235,239 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,129,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,091,832,000 after acquiring an additional 224,264 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,109,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,052,691 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,855,916,000 after acquiring an additional 246,662 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

