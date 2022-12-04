Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) PT Set at €46.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) has been given a €46.00 ($47.42) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SAX. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €62.00 ($63.92) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($63.92) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($63.92) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($74.23) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.70 ($42.99) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €45.12 ($46.52) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 389.18, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €42.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €43.49. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €34.44 ($35.51) and a 52-week high of €72.35 ($74.59). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.09.

About Ströer SE & Co. KGaA

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

