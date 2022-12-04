Strike Price Down 0.5% Over Last Week (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 4th. In the last seven days, Strike has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Strike token can now be purchased for approximately $11.53 or 0.00067988 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Strike has a market cap of $39.90 million and approximately $799,298.56 worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Strike’s launch date was March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,461,296 tokens. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strike’s official message board is medium.com/strikefinance. Strike’s official website is strike.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and from borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

