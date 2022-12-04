Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Stratus Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get Stratus Properties alerts:

Stratus Properties Price Performance

STRS opened at $23.97 on Wednesday. Stratus Properties has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $46.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director James Leslie sold 24,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $732,884.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Laurie L. Dotter purchased 2,967 shares of Stratus Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.28 per share, with a total value of $86,873.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,668.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director James Leslie sold 24,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $732,884.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Stratus Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Stratus Properties in the first quarter worth $582,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Stratus Properties in the first quarter worth $1,471,000. Crown Advisors Management Inc. increased its stake in Stratus Properties by 50.0% during the first quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 38.7% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.54% of the company’s stock.

Stratus Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stratus Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratus Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.