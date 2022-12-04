Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Stratus Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.
Stratus Properties Price Performance
STRS opened at $23.97 on Wednesday. Stratus Properties has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $46.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.00.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Stratus Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Stratus Properties in the first quarter worth $582,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Stratus Properties in the first quarter worth $1,471,000. Crown Advisors Management Inc. increased its stake in Stratus Properties by 50.0% during the first quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 38.7% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.54% of the company’s stock.
Stratus Properties Company Profile
Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.
