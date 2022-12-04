StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

LifeVantage Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LFVN opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.02 million, a P/E ratio of 95.50 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.05. LifeVantage has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $7.07.

LifeVantage Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. LifeVantage’s dividend payout ratio is 300.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LifeVantage Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFVN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in LifeVantage by 117.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in LifeVantage by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 974,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in LifeVantage by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 9,312 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in LifeVantage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeVantage during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 27.06% of the company’s stock.

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive and immune system function; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

