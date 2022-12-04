StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AAMC opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.76 million, a P/E ratio of -28.36 and a beta of 1.46. Altisource Asset Management has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $27.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.98.

Institutional Trading of Altisource Asset Management

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $182,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $507,000. 15.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

