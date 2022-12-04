Status Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.28 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0230 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Status has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $79.80 million and $2.28 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Status Token Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174 with 3,470,483,788 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02311255 USD and is up 1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $2,814,468.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

