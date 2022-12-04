Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bramshill Investments LLC

Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,430,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,822,000 after purchasing an additional 269,490 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,761,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,330,000 after acquiring an additional 231,043 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,233,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,077,000 after acquiring an additional 31,348 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 14.3% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,600,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,847,000 after acquiring an additional 325,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,708,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,284,000 after acquiring an additional 51,035 shares during the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

Starwood Property Trust stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $21.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,093,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,414. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.78. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $17.69 and a one year high of $25.95.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Starwood Property Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.56%.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 18,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $383,252.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 275,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust to $22.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.58.

About Starwood Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.