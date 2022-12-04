Stacks Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $260.38 Million (STX)

Stacks (STX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Stacks has a total market capitalization of $260.38 million and $3.60 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stacks has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Stacks coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001452 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stacks Profile

Stacks uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,765,672 coins. The official message board for Stacks is blog.stacks.co. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @stacks and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stacks’ official website is stacks.co. The Reddit community for Stacks is https://reddit.com/r/stacks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stacks

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assetsA layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin.Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX.”

