STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Given New $79.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $165.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $110.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $92.89.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $63.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 83.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.04. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $112.27.

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $76.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.95 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 15.13%. STAAR Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP James E. Francese sold 35,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,656,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,618,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 4,628 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,344 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,379 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

