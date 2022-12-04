ssv.network (SSV) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $118.99 Million

ssv.network (SSV) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. ssv.network has a total market cap of $118.99 million and $1.62 million worth of ssv.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ssv.network token can currently be purchased for about $10.74 or 0.00062820 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ssv.network has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.
About ssv.network
ssv.network’s genesis date was August 31st, 2021. ssv.network’s total supply is 11,012,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,076,871 tokens. The Reddit community for ssv.network is https://reddit.com/r/ssvnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ssv.network is ssv.network. ssv.network’s official message board is medium.com/bloxstaking. ssv.network’s official Twitter account is @blox_staking.
