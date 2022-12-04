SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $227.06

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 227.06 ($2.72) and traded as low as GBX 211.80 ($2.53). SSP Group shares last traded at GBX 218.50 ($2.61), with a volume of 1,207,276 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on SSP Group from GBX 340 ($4.07) to GBX 320 ($3.83) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.47) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on SSP Group from GBX 265 ($3.17) to GBX 250 ($2.99) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 315 ($3.77).

The stock has a market cap of £1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 205.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 227.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 558.60.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

