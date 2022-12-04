Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) PT Raised to $29.00

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SFM. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. MKM Partners cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $34.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.91 and its 200-day moving average is $28.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.28. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $35.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.43.

In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 7,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $249,620.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,807.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 7,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $249,620.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,807.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 12,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $424,519.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,829. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,735 shares of company stock worth $1,146,671 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 398.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 103.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 36.3% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 59.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

